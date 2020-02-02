Stuart Reeve-Young: No show centre can be perfect *H&H Plus*

One thing I’ve learnt from my involvement with different centres is that you can’t please everyone all the time. From ground conditions to stabling and prize money, not every show suits every rider.

When I first started showjumping, there were few indoor centres and everyone wanted to compete there because they were new. Outdoor surfaces were unheard of. But now the sport has moved on and riders want big all-weather arenas. Surfaces also go in and out of fashion, with wax popular one year and out the next.