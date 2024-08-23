



Stuart Hollings on persistent issues affecting the show ring, and why exhibitors should think before they act

The 2024 show season has been so open on the results front up to now, as most of the major players have been beaten on occasions. Is this scenario – a bit of a shake up of the form book – preferable to seeing the superstars take all the spoils?

Earlier in the year I purchased a subscription to the Horse & Hound historic archive and it is so interesting to be reminded of both the legendary champions that have graced the rings in the past and of important topics that are as relevant today.

On 16 September 2004, and with the heading “Time to insure our future”, I suggested in my H&H column that judges “create merry hell at their next annual general meeting” if precise information was not forthcoming over insurance cover while judging. One chairman subsequently accused me of inciting a riot!

Twenty years later, are we really any nearer to knowing the full picture? This concern does not solely apply to ride judging – I’ve had some lucky escapes when judging youngstock and even during rosette presentations.

My understanding is that judges’ membership fees automatically include insurance cover but how many of us have seen any documentation?

When judging for the British Show Pony Society (BSPS), I believe judges are covered from the moment they leave home to returning home from judging BSPS classes. But it doesn’t include officiating for other societies or non-affiliated classes.

What happens when you are invited to judge a stand-alone supreme championship like a Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in-hand qualifier?

Will your travel insurance be sufficient when judging outside the UK, at shows that have no affiliation to our showing bodies? Are celebrity guest judges and those invited from overseas, who are not on our judging panels, in a vulnerable position?

The devil is in the detail and there are so many questions that still require answers for both show organisers and officials alike.

“It’s not rocket science”

Competitors can be their own worst enemies at times. They readily complain when classes are dropped from the schedule and yet didn’t support them beforehand.

There are different schools of thought regarding which option attracts the most entries; a definite closing date or allowing entries on show day. The former is certainly easier for shows but the latter is considered to be more exhibitor-friendly.

However some competitors are running the risk of losing the goodwill of show secretaries over two issues that could see entries on the day being next to face the axe. Firstly, when entries are reopened at the show, this is not an invitation to start changing your pre-entries or even asking for refunds – usually because their pony has since qualified!

My advice is to take up the show day option if you are unsure what to enter – particularly at the beginning of the season – as being more accurate could save you a lot of money in the long run.

Secondly, is it that far too many competitors are still arriving at shows without completed HOYS entry forms to hand? It’s not rocket science to photocopy these forms with all the relevant details and keep them in the horsebox until required.

HOYS may already have the information on file, but show secretaries still need correct and legible ID numbers to type the facts into the HOYS database. There is nothing more frustrating than when this data on an entry form is obviously incorrect, causing unnecessary work after the show!

● How can competitors and secretaries work together so that entering shows is simple? Let us know at hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, nearest town and country, for the chance for your letter to appear in a forthcoming issue of the magazine

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Paralympic Games, Burghley, HOYS and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in: