



Essex-based showjumper and trainer Ronnie Lee Jones calls out some unacceptable behaviour he’s experienced at recent shows and asks what impact it is having our junior riders

Ring etiquette and conduct at pony shows needs some serious thought.

Speak to anyone who has jumped a season on the junior British Showjumping circuit and you’ll hear enough stories to fill a book. What worries me is how it’s impacting junior riders.

Some of the behaviour I have witnessed – and recently been on the receiving end of – isn’t acceptable.

There are trainers openly speaking disrespectfully to other trainers, there is abusive language if it doesn’t go well, people refusing to go in for a mounted presentation when they’re unhappy with their placing, kids put under excessive pressure and jealousy towards other competitors.

Stewards and stipendiaries dish out reminders, but it’s becoming an everyday occurrence. To these kids, professional riders and trainers are idols and if we’re not careful, this behaviour will become normalised.

Kindness and good sportsmanship should always be paramount, along with prioritising your horse’s welfare. My partner Alex and I stress this to the group of juniors we teach and we’re proud that they are great little sportsmen and women. Healthy rivalry is fine but you always congratulate your fellow competitors.

They’re always present for prize-giving and win or lose, the ponies get a pat. Those small gestures matter but they’re easily forgotten.

Being glued to iPhones and social media has meant some old-fashioned values are slipping, so as trainers it’s our job to reinforce them, not behave in a way that’s influencing younger riders to become unprofessional.

Providing great role models

Back when I was jumping in junior ranks, some 18 years ago, I was competing as part of a great group of kids with some brilliant ponies. A good handful of my cohorts are now at the top of the sport, jumping at five-star level, and are great role models.

We need more of that.

Sarah Stoute, owner of Keysoe International, is launching the new EQUISS (Equestrian Industries Safeguarding & Standards) UK platform to support equestrians who have been mistreated in the industry. Sarah is a huge advocate for equality and this is a step that’s hugely positive for us.

In terms of mental health, our sport is tough enough and I’m really glad to see someone passionate to help others.

I’ll definitely be supporting Sarah in her endeavours.

A show centre leading the way

Scope and the British Showjumping National Championships have caused a stir this year and produced a lot of comments. I thought that Chris Smith’s views on the subject were spot on. These major championships are no different to your local mid-week show.

The current economic climate has meant we’ve departed from the good old days (which don’t seem that long ago) of Scope Festival being run at Stafford. It was always very well supported, and a good venue and crowd can make a show.

At a national championships, the format, schedule, entertainment and public offerings all need to change, as that’s what sets them apart from a run-of-the-mill event. When Scope was at Stafford, there was no other show like it all year, and that’s what brought people there – the excitement of something different.

Obviously, it all boils down to funding, but I would like to see someone really take control and make changes for the better.

The best show I’ve been to this year, where I could see they were trying to break away from the norm, was the Granite City Festival at Bogenraith Equestrian in Aberdeenshire. It was run by an amazing team dedicated to making it a special experience.

There were commentators live streaming interviews with competitors to put on social media, there were podium presentations with champagne showers and even welcome gifts.

Little things like that made a huge difference.

