By now, our community should have toasted the result of the general election. It was proof — and proof was needed — that this country suffers from a vocal minority but, when the chips are down, benefits from a silent majority. Because someone shouts the loudest and is the most aggressive or vitriolic does not mean their strongly held views will resonate with others.

It appears we still live in a country where reasoned debate with a friendly tone is what the majority of us want to see.