Richard Davison: Politics, parties and bright lights *H&H Plus*

Between casting our vote today and awaiting results, it will be a drawn-out 24 hours. Many hope this election will bring to an end the lack of integrity and falsehoods we’ve been subjected to by politicians. Others believe “getting Brexit done” will also reinstate the status quo. But I fear there will be disappointment on both counts.

The devil is in the detail and, having read the 2019 EU UK Withdrawal Agreement, there is much detail yet to be thrashed out and debated. Battle scars will be deep and perpetuate years of division. What’s needed is respectful and balanced cross-party collaboration. But I fear not even Santa’s little helpers could grant us that wish. A change of government is not the answer; we need a change of system and standards.