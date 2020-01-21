Laura Tomlinson: Don’t sacrifice correctness for spectacle *H&H Plus*

The start of the year has been pretty rough for me — having mocked my husband for having “man flu”, karma then arrived to bite me. My kids have all had temperatures and snotty noses, too, and the start of term could not have been more welcome as the not-so-glamorous juggling act that is my life continues.

I’ve been unable to work out while I’ve been ill, and sadly I also missed the first opportunity for any squad riders to go into the heat chamber at the sports centre in Bisham Abbey. This is where riders are being tested while getting a taste for what the heat and humidity of Tokyo might feel like at the Olympics.