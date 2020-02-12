Laura Tomlinson: My thoughts on the classical vs modern dressage debate *H&H Plus*

I found the feature in H&H’s dressage special (6 February issue) on the classical vs modern debate very interesting. I totally agree with Gareth Hughes’ comments that sport develops and adapts, and that the horses we ride now are so different from those stereotypical classical pictures people often allude to.

We can’t assume the horses in those pictures are always happier than those we ride today — many of those ridden in a very classical style are tight over their backs. It’s also worth noting that being above the bit can be as bad as rollkur for a modern horse at top level.