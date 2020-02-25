Kim Bailey: The future of racing is at stake *H&H Plus*

Kempton Park provided a good day for the small Herefordshire yard of Tom Symonds on Saturday, 22 February. The trainer was assistant to Nicky Henderson for many years and was always regarded as a brilliant sidekick.

All he needed was a good horse to show off his ability as a trainer and Sir Peter and Lady Gibbings’ Song For Someone winning the rescheduled Betway Kingwell Hurdle demonstrated just that. Young trainers need a big winner to get going, so this should really help Tom establish himself.