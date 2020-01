It might sound stupid, but when you haven’t had a winner for three weeks you begin to believe that your horses are either ill or you’ve just got it all wrong. From our last 25-plus runners most have been placed, but none have won, and this game is all about the winners — not the losers.

So when Two For Gold stuck his neck out to win the Grade Two chase at Warwick on Saturday, 11 January, I hugged his part-owner, Stephen Cannon, like I’d been reunited with a long-lost relation.