Kim Bailey: The King George was a wide-open contest *H&H Plus*

I had a rare Boxing Day watching the racing on television. It was not planned as my intended five runners were all meant to be at Huntingdon. However, sadly too much water had spilled over from the local stream into the racecourse stable yard and the weighing room — two areas that racing rather needs to go ahead.

This resulted in me channel-hopping from ITV, Racing TV and Skysports Racing all afternoon — yes, all rather stressful — but I was not able to watch racing from Ireland as I had run out of fingers and time.