Kim Bailey: A cracker of a weekend for racing *H&H Plus*

What a “Super Saturday” of racing that was from both Newbury and Warwick. The winter has been so wet, it was a surprise to see Newbury’s races run at a faster speed than what we’ve been watching all winter. Speed makes racing even more exciting and Newbury’s Betfair-sponsored card was a cracker.

Altior gave us the odd heart flutter but, in the end, he won as he liked. He seems to enjoy making us worry that all is not well in running but, when push comes to shove, his finishing speed is awesome — he is a true champion.