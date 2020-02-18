H&H’s Jennifer Donald: An exciting year for British showjumpers *H&H Plus*

Congratulations to the all-female British team in the Nations Cup curtain opener in Florida. The trio took the powerhouse US team — also all women — to a jump-off on their home soil and only just missed out on taking the honours, proving a timely boost for British showjumping at the start of the series.

In Olympic years, these competitions are a hotbed of intrigue. Which combinations are finding form? Which nations look strongest? Which chefs d’équipe face a selection nightmare? With all roads leading to Tokyo, riders are in fierce competition for one of just three places on each of the streamlined Olympic teams.