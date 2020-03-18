Trending:

Graham Fletcher: The sport has changed *H&H Plus*

Opinion
Graham Fletcher

If anybody had told me at any time during my riding career that in February 2020 our yard would be taking 19 horses to Vilamoura, Portugal, for a four-week tour, I’d have given them a strange look. But that’s how much the sport has changed.

In the decades I rode, the major shows were all about top riders, good prize money, selling tickets, household-name sponsors and the TV companies helping to finance the fixtures. The tours of today are a different dynamic. With something for everybody, there are young horse competitions and classes from 1.10m to grand prix, with €50,000-plus (£44,230) prize funds.