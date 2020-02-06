Graham Fletcher: Britain is best for producing horses *H&H Plus*

Well done to young Irish international Bertram Allen for highlighting how wrong it is to expect grooms to work late into the night. He’d been competing at a show in Belgium that didn’t end until after midnight. Many of us can remember when that was the norm for indoor shows, but those days should be confined to history.

When Chris Parker took over Addington last year, he had the right intention to finish shows no later than 8pm, apart from gala evenings. It’s something he’s mainly stuck to, keeping riders as well as officials and staff much happier.