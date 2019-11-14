Gemma Tattersall: Fun times taking up the reins at H&H magazine *H&H Plus*

I’ve enjoyed guest editing H&H this week. It was fun to chat openly with staff members Pippa Roome and Martha Terry about topics I feel passionately about, and interesting to see how the writers then went and canvassed views to create the features.

I was fascinated by owner Trevor Dickens’ thoughts on prize money — I agree the winner of a premier five-star should take home around £250,000 rather than the current £100,000. The volume of spectators should make it possible to fund better rewards for competitors.