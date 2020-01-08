Darren Edwards: Stop eating, start racing *H&H Plus*

Those who know me would say I am a bit “bah humbug” when it comes to Christmas. As someone who likes food in equal measure to horse racing, the festive period has always been something of an inconvenience when both loves are available in abundance.

Once upon a time — like so many young lads in racing — I harboured aspirations to be a professional jockey. Rather than studying the Radio Times in the lead-up to Christmas Day, I used to research the entries for Boxing Day and would happily skip the turkey in return for rides on 26 December.