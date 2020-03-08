Darren Edwards: A difficult time for everyone *H&H Plus*

Sitting and reflecting on what should have been a busy February, it’s hard not to get a bit disheartened by the relentless poor weather that meant I only went racing on two days of the month.

As a jockey, the overriding feeling is one of frustration at not being able to get out and do what we love doing — racing horses. This frustration is by no means confined to the riders though, with trainers, owners and horses all having their plans disrupted. There is nothing worse than getting all dressed up and having nowhere to go.