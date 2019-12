“How are you fixed on Tuesday?” asked the broad Irish voice at the other end of the phone. Anticipating what was to follow, I said: “I can make myself available!”

It was the right answer. The voice belonged to Quorn huntsman Ollie Finnegan, who explained his first whipper-in had had a nasty fall on the Friday and was temporarily off games, and he was therefore looking for somebody to stand in for the day.