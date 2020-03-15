Daniel Cherriman: An emotional rollercoaster *H&H Plus*

It may come as a surprise to those of you who know my appetite for hunting that I’m quite relieved the season has now finished. The Pytchley, like many other packs in this part of the country, called time a couple of weeks earlier than usual. The reason for this was the unprecedented wet that has dogged us all winter from about 1 October onwards and a general desire not to take advantage of the extraordinary generosity our farmers have shown us all season.

As a huntsman, the season is a bit of an emotional rollercoaster. I look forward to each and every day with eager anticipation – then there is the comedown if it’s cancelled or if things don’t go to plan, or the elation of a good day.