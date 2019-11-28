Charles Frampton: Politics, weather and health *H&H Plus*

There are three subjects that we may try to avoid but always seem to make it into everyday conversation — politics (national or hunt), the weather and health.

Politics is clearly a hot topic; with a general election on the horizon, there is much to think about. There is no doubt in my mind as to which way I am voting. It is very clear to me that there is only one party that supports our rural way of life. For that reason there is much we can all do to help it in whatever way that we can, to shore up the future of our wonderful countryside and all that goes on within it.