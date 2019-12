Olympia. What a triumph, not only for British dressage results but because of the attendance on the opening Monday. Finally, we got it right. The innovation of Simon Brooks-Ward and Richard Davison in coming up with a concept that could fill the arena on day one was masterly.

Looking at other World Cup dressage qualifiers, such as Stuttgart and Lyon, where the grand prix was held around 8am on a weekday, inevitably they were lucky to attract even a third of an audience.