Carl Hester: Stop picking holes in others *H&H Plus*

Last month’s show in Amsterdam ranked as one of the most exciting World Cup qualifiers. The quality of competition was top class, so Charlotte Dujardin and I were absolutely thrilled with Mount St John Freestyle finishing second with 89.5%.

It has been an interesting learning curve. Most horses can’t produce at shows what they can at home, and this case is no different. Charlotte finds less is more to bring out the best in this mare, who can piaffe at home for a 10, but in the ring has to be carefully nurtured to offer her best in the areas where insecurities can show. Amsterdam was a wonderful indication of how Freestyle is responding and finding her feet.