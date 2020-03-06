Carl Hester: Bad memories make a good story *H&H Plus*

While in Florida recently at the Adequan Global Dressage festival at Wellington, I was amused to turn the tables and interview war correspondent turned dressage journalist Kenneth J Braddick, who has often asked me for quotes.

British Dressage provides media training for up-and-coming riders, but even after all these years, having that conversation gave me an insight into how we as riders can prepare to give a positive perception of our sport in the media whether it’s the “on side” specialist titles or mainstream.