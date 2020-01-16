Anna Ross: An improved strategy in dressage is on the cards *H&H Plus*

The new year brings new plans, dreams and horses, and I’m getting excited because our first foals are due on 2 February. I’m also excited that after a few turbulent years, it seems British Dressage (BD) is settling into a new decade with a much-improved competition strategy and sport for all, which reflects its charitable aims.

The new Middle Tour Festival is a great idea, and I cannot wait to attend the new-look national championships at Somerford Park. Like a brand new brassiere, this should lift the project, separate the various levels and drive forward BD’s quest for excellence. Dressage is growing in all aspects to match demand in the UK. Sales of dressage horses are also high, with demand outstripping supply at the moment.