



Anna Ross shares her thoughts on beating the winter blues and the importance of listening to the research

What happened to autumn? In Devon, we’ve launched straight from bikinis to bobble hats – the breeding season is officially over and I’m loving being the only woman in our super stallion Suzi’s (Sezuan’s Donnerhall) life.

The first thing I like to do to get to know a new equine partner is go hacking. Much like how you only truly know someone once you’ve been on holiday with them, you only really know a horse once you’ve hacked them out on bin day.

Hacking gives the rider invaluable feedback as to a new partner’s reactions under pressure. You can’t control the outside environment in competition so it’s good practice. Plus, research shows that cross-training and riding over mixed terrain is beneficial for long-term soundness, so it’s a win-win.

But despite our best intentions, Suzi hasn’t fully embraced this concept. He’s come from a sheltered environment in Germany and his idea of being a “tough mudder” is tiptoeing around puddles in a wet car park on his way to the indoor school.

While Suzi loves to sunbathe, he is less enthusiastic about being out in the rain, loudly protesting at the perceived injustice from the gate to his carer Zoe Bragg – or any passing tourists.

On the other hand, my grand prix mare Holly (Habouche) has lived in Devon since she was five and is much more stoic pushing through puddles. She wades through rivers and muddy tracks taking all in her stride, often with a large amount of cow parsley hanging out of the side of her mouth.

She’s a regular on the Boxing Day pub ride, but I can’t envisage Suzi following suit this December.

Herd interaction is key to happiness

Herd interaction is as important for humans as horses at this time of the year. Winter can be challenging mentally as well as physically and staying connected on those cold and darker days – enjoying cosy evenings in with wine, the World Cup and horsey webinars on – can help morale.

Rider mindset can also be honed on winter evenings – there’s much to do that can improve your performance even if the weather stops you from actually riding. Flying Changes Mindset do a group check-in every Tuesday if you’re interested.

Smart and interesting people are able to change their minds based on education and new evidence. It’s a sign of intelligence.

An example of this is the interesting research into double bridle pressures presented by Russell MacKechnie-Guire at the British Equine Veterinary Association Congress (news, 3 October). While it’s generally assumed snaffles are kinder, this research demonstrated less rein pressure going to the horse’s mouth in the double compared to the snaffle.

Of course, it depends on who is holding the reins and as Dr MacKechnie-Guire commented more research is needed. But from an ethical perspective, to do best by our horses we have a responsibility to educate ourselves about their care and when we know better, to do better. Fact-finding should be about what is right – rather than who.

A winter highlight

The World Cup season showcases dressage to music through the winter. It’s a great series to follow with a glitzy final in early spring. It’s also great watching for yard get-togethers every couple of weeks throughout the winter.

Following your favourite combinations on social media through all of the inevitable ups and downs of competition brings it to life – although authentic accounts diarising the downs are becoming less the norm.

Despite this, I can attest that all top riders have insecurities and are afraid of being trolled. Some brave souls still stick their necks out, embracing the inevitable criticism while sharing relatable content – like those admitting they’re heavily tattooed beneath their tailcoats. Not me, I might add, though it’s been suggested I get inked to cover my surgery scars.

Perhaps I’ll get the British Dressage logo to disguise my lower spinal surgery, paired with a tastefully placed Union flag? We’ll see come spring!

