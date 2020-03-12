Andrew Nicholson: Eventing in March is a lottery *H&H Plus*

The eventing season has started – for some people. I tried to go eventing at Tweseldown last Thursday, and I was quite sure that if I started the dressage, I’d get a complete run into my horses. Yes, it was wet and cold, but only once have I started the dressage there and not finished the day – about 25 years ago, when it snowed. I’d already been round the cross-country twice when they called it a day because the snow was so heavy.

Last week, we knew before we started that the ground in the dressage warm-up and arenas was going to be messy, but it can look bad there and the ground takes it well.