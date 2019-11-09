Kim Bailey: We’re dreaming of more Gold Cups *H&H subscribers*

The summer was a good one, even though I didn’t have many runners during the early part of the National Hunt season because I am not a huge fan of summer jump racing.

However, my time has not been wasted as I have been at the sales, restocking and rebuilding for the season ahead — I now probably have the best bunch of horses since relocating to the delights of Gloucestershire.

For all jump trainers, this is a time of dreams and looking forward to the winter ahead. It is a special time because not too many of our swans have been relegated to geese.