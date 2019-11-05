How to keep a stabled horse happy over the winter *H&H subscribers*

You may have covered the basics when it comes to his winter management, yet a horse who leads a largely indoor life during these colder, darker months can be left lacking in certain areas.

From promoting your horse’s skin health to making sure he is satisfied and stress-free, our veterinary and behavioural experts have outlined some points worth considering to keep a horse at his mental and physical best.

An appropriate diet

As humans, we’re encouraged to eat a variety of fresh fruit and vegetables. A stabled horse on a diet of dried forage and concentrates may see little in the way of fresh food. Does he need to eat his “greens”?

