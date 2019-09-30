Could your horse have asthma? *H&H subscribers*

Unlike the heart, or other muscles, equine lung function does not improve with training. This means that a horse’s breathing — his respiratory system — is always a limiting factor in his performance.

Equine asthma (EA), in a mild to moderate form, can compromise lung function and, in turn, affect athletic capacity.

The condition causes airway inflammation and mucus accumulation, which increases the resistance to airflow in the horse’s lungs. As a result, less air is inhaled with ea