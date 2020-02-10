Why straightness is the key to effective dressage training *H&H Plus*

Most horses are born with a preference to one side. Andrea Oakes investigates how you can combat this, and the importance of straightness in training

Going straight doesn’t sound so difficult, in the grand scheme of dressage. So why is straightness up near the top of the training scales, just one step beneath collection?

To understand its complexity, it’s worth a quick refresher in what the term straightness means in the context of training. Put simply, the hind feet of a horse who is travelling “straight” should track directly into the hoofprints of his front feet — not just when he is moving on a straight line, but also on a curve or circle.