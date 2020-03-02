Where to spot elite riders this season *H&H Plus*

In the run-up to the Olympics, here’s the low-down on the big shows and local venues where you might rub shoulders with the elite

Eventing

The season starts early this year, on the last day of February. At the weekend (29 February-1 March), Oliver Townend and Piggy French tend to make the trip to Cambridgeshire for Isleham, while Nicola Wilson will take her young horses to Epworth in South Yorkshire, for the season’s curtain-raisers.

“Epworth’s friendly and well run, with showjumping on a surface, so it’s always consistent at this time of year,” says Nicola. “The cross-country is encouraging so they can find their feet.”

Gemma Tattersall is among many elite eventers starting out at Tweseldown (5-8 March), often with their Badminton horses — Pippa Funnell, Kitty King, Andrew Nicholson, Izzy Taylor and Laura Collett were all in the ribbons here in 2019.