The cob’s rebrand and why they are more popular than ever *H&H Plus*

As cobs continue to shine in the spotlight, the horse world’s ‘steady Eddie’ is finally getting recognition

When showing producer Robert Walker retired So Smart from the ring, his owner Camilla Neame sent Robert a photo of the cob with the inscription “I don’t do coloureds” written underneath. It was a nod to Robert’s response to when Camilla had first rung him and said, “Oh Robert, I have a really nice coloured cob for you.”

“People were so snobby about him, but he was exceptional,” remembers Robert of the striking “Smarty” about whom he’d been apprehensive himself, but ended up standing supreme at Horse of the Year Show in 2006.