All in a day’s work: The supporters club trip organiser *H&H Plus*

British Dressage Supporters Club (BDSC) trip organiser Lorrie Sisson on being reduced to tears of panic and joy. As told to Leslie Bliss.

It was my daughter Adele who got me hooked on dressage, and through her I ended up on various committees from the local Pony Club branch to British Dressage (BD) marketing, and I was the first eastern region rep for what is now BD Youth, a position I held for eight years.

These days, I organise trips to international championships for BDSC and help look after sponsors at the BD national championships and convention.