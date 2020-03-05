How to spot if your colt has stallion potential *H&H Plus*

A small, select band of colts are worthy of being kept entire — Andrea Oakes finds out how to tell if yours is one such gem, and if so how to manage him

If you plan to keep a colt entire for breeding purposes, it’s clear that he has to be something pretty special. But how can you tell if he really is a cut above the rest? And even if he does have the necessary wow factor, what are you letting yourself in for if you choose not to have him castrated?

Spotting stallion potential requires skill and experience, according to breeding consultant and former West Kington Stud manager Tessa Clarke, who explains that a likely candidate should stand out from the crowd at an early age.