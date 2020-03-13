Life lessons: Former trainer, author and showing judge Henrietta Knight *H&H Plus*

Henrietta trained Best Mate to win three consecutive Cheltenham Gold Cups from 2002 to 2004. She has played a vital role in training many racehorses to jump correctly, and trainers send their horses to her West Lockinge Farm for schooling. She is also a breeder of Connemara ponies, an author and showing judge.

It is important in the equestrian world – regardless of your discipline – to have a feel for horses and be surrounded by the right people.

You have to be willing to learn, take advice and soak up knowledge from those who are experts in their own field. As a horseperson you can never stop learning and you have to be able to admit when you are wrong.