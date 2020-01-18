Life lessons from Carl Hester *H&H Plus*

Multi-Olympic and European medal-winning dressage rider Carl Hester MBE shares his life lessons which include keeping variety, surrounding yourself with positive people and doing what you love most...

Born and bred on the Channel Island of Sark, my parents were a bit shocked when I told them I was embarking on a career in horses. But despite everything, they supported me wholeheartedly. They always told me, “Do what makes you happy.”

Because I came from Sark, I was unaware of the icons of the day, and my trip to the top was very fast. I went to work for “Dr B” (Dr Wilfried Bechtolsheimer) and was competing in a World Championship the following year in 1990.