Horse hero: Dartmoor stallion Shilstone Rocks North Westerly *H&H Plus*

“Sometimes you just know it’s meant to be,” says Lynda Calcutt, owner of Shilstone Rocks North Westerly (Windy), one of the most prolific Dartmoors of all time.

In December, he made his ridden swansong at Olympia. Two months earlier, Windy — who is best known for his partnership with his long-standing jockey Chloe Chubb — made breed history when he won the small breeds ridden final at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) for the third time. As well as being a seven-time Royal International (RIHS) finalist and twice Olympia best of breed recipient, Windy is also a multiple in hand supreme champion and has contested the Cuddy in-hand final twice with Oliver Burchell.