Goodnight — Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary: Trailer seeks quieter life *H&H Plus*

Tessa Waugh contemplates a new job for her beloved ancient trailer, after a series of misadventures eventually culminates in a loud bang and a missing door en route to a meet

When our ancient trailer arrived three or four years ago, I was thrilled. We’d just got hold of some ponies for Alec and Mary, needed something to drag them around with, and that old, green trailer — which towed my own ponies around aeons ago — symbolised freedom of the most exhilarating kind. Seeing it there in the yard felt like passing my driving test all over again.

My father dragged it up from Wiltshire — a torturous journey made worse due to a detour via the Taunton Vale kennels to collect a horse for Adam and a couple of hound puppies from our friend Guy, who was a master there.