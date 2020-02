Tessa Waugh reflects on a season blighted by storms, rain and injuries to horse and human — but is buoyed by a new horse from down south, who is taking to hill life like the proverbial duck

I think we can safely say that 2019/20 hasn’t been the best of seasons. I was talking to a master from further down the country the other day and he agreed.

“And anyone who says any different is lying,” he said robustly.