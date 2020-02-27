Trending:

Horse & Hound’s guide to Britain’s best shows *H&H Plus*

Stephanie Bateman

From championship showing qualifiers to the most challenging five-star horse trials in the world, in this year’s show guide magazine (on sale Thursday 27 February) we bring you Britain’s exciting array of events you won’t want to miss this season — as a rider or spectator

Choose a region: Wales | Scotland | North England | Midlands | South-west England | South-east England

You may also be interested in…