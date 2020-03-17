All in a day’s work: The rural crime inspector *H&H Plus*

Policeman Dave Smith on distinguishing between rumours and intelligence, and why he’ll probably never ride a horse

I’m not horsey at all, although my wife rides, but I am good at reducing crime, partnership working and sharing best practice. I live in a rural location, appreciate the lifestyle and understand the needs and concerns of rural communities.

Historically, national police haven’t made rural crime a priority. But in 2018, the National Police Chiefs’ Council launched the National Wildlife Crime and Rural Affairs portfolio, in which equine related crime was one of the priorities.