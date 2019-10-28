A novel way of using extracted bone marrow to aid ligament healing *H&H subscribers*

A novel treatment using extracted bone marrow has given new hope to a sport pony with a ligament injury, as Matt Smith MRCVS explains

The sesamoidean ligaments form part of the suspensory apparatus. Two bones at the back of the fetlock, known as the sesamoid bones, act as an anchor. Above them runs the suspensory ligament, from fetlock to hock/knee, and below them sit the distal sesamoidean ligaments.

The anatomy of the sesamoidean ligaments is complex. There are four ligaments in each leg, with fibres running in different directions and with different attachment points. Together, they act as a relatively tough and elastic