A Derbyshire woman has died after being thrown from her horse after it was spooked.

The un-named 43-year-old was riding with a friend in Robin Croft Lane, Hartshorne near Swadlincote at 11.15am on Saturday (15 November) when she fell.

She died later in hospital in Stoke-on-Trent.

Derbyshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses to the accident to contact them on 01773 572929.