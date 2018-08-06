Woman dies in accident involving horse-drawn carriage

A woman has died and a man seriously injured in an accident involving a horse being driven in a four-wheeled carriage.

Staffordshire Police are appealing for information to do with the incident, on Uttoxeter Road, Hilderstone, at lunchtime yesterday (Sunday, 5 August).

Officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision near the junction with Jolpool Lane at about 1.05pm.

It involved a blue, four-wheeled carriage drawn by a single horse, described as “brown” by police, in the direction of Stone. No other vehicles were involved.

“The carriage finally came to a stop near Heath Farm, approximately 500 yards away from the initial collision,” said a spokesman for Staffordshire Police.

“The collision resulted in the 55-year-old man driving sustaining serious leg injuries.

“A 60-year-old woman, who was riding as a passenger, was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital where she died shortly afterwards.”

Officers from the Staffordshire and West Midlands collision investigation unit are now appealing for help from the public to “establish the series of events that led up to the collision”.

The spokesman added: “If you witnessed the collision or saw the horse and carriage before 1pm [on Sunday], please call 101, quoting incident number 477 of 5 August.

“Specialist officers are supporting the family at this difficult time.”

No arrests have been made. The horse suffered minor injuries.

