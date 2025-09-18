Medal-winning rider aims to ‘come out strong next year’ after surgery on dislocated and broken leg





Medal-winning showjumper William Fletcher said he hopes to “come out strong next year”, after he sustained multiple injuries to his leg in a fall.

The 26-year-old rider was competing at Hickstead during the All England September Tour (27-31 August and 3-7 September) when he suffered what he described as “the first major injury of my career”, dislocating and breaking his leg and ankle, in three places in total.

“Sadly this has cut my season short as I will be out of the ring for the next couple of months, with my surgery booked in for next week,” he said. In an update yesterday (17 September), Will said the surgery had been carried out, and his road to recovery could start in earnest.

“I have to say a massive thank you to everyone who has reached out over the past week, it has been massively appreciated by me,” he said, before the operation. “Also a huge thank you to Eefie, Will, Ryan and Carmen for coming with me to the hospital which made the long wait a lot more enjoyable.

“Let’s hope that everything goes well in the surgery and we can come out strong next year with my super team of horses.”

Will has twice represented Great Britain at youth Europeans with his former event horse ride Persimmon, who retired this summer aged 20. He had been enjoying a good summer season, winning and securing top-10 finishes at the Royal International Horse Show, Bolesworth, the Hickstead Derby meeting and in Europe.

