Who Britain’s top riders must impress to achieve team places in 2022





Top names have joined the British Dressage (BD) international selectors, in a “huge personnel boost” to Britain’s international squads.

After a number of BD officials retired, the organisation launched a major recruitment drive, for selectors covering senior, para and under-21 teams.

Three appointments have now been made; Jill Day joins the senior selectors, Islay Auty the para team and Richard Baldwin comes on board for the under-21s.

Former BD training director Ms Day joins Jenny Ward and chief selector, BD international director Judy Harvey.

“A prominent figure in dressage for many years, Jill has a wealth of experience and knowledge as an international grand prix rider and a UKCC level 3 trainer/mentor, as well as a former U21 selector, and replaces David Trott who completed two terms on the panel,” a BD spokesman said.

Ms Auty FBHS is a list 2 BD judge and BDCC level 3 coach. She joins Joyce Head, who becomes chief selector following Carolyn Gardiner’s retirement, and Jane McGarel-Groves.

“Islay has been involved in a number of key roles with British Dressage, including as a former U21 selector, and her extensive skill and expertise as both a judge and a coach for over five decades will make her a valuable asset to the group,” the spokesman said.

List 1 judge and trainer Richard Baldwin joins chief selector Nikki Herbert and Leanne Wall to select the pony, children, junior and young rider teams to compete internationally.

“Richard is highly regarded as a judge, including at under-21 level, and has international experience as a rider himself, so he is an ideal addition to the team,” the spokesman said.

FEI judges Clive Halsall and Peter Storr have been appointed as under-21 coach advisors, to help support the youth teams.

Under-21 performance manager Caroline Bell said: “Having the support of Clive Halsall and Peter Storr behind our four youth squads provides us with the perfect start to next year’s campaign and the youth pathway as a whole. Both are well respected as trainers and have had a huge impact on our teams previously, but their judging expertise will also be invaluable to help riders and their home trainers develop on the requirements of international competition, compared to domestic shows. They’re both strong mentors too, so the riders and trainers involved will hopefully equally benefit.

“Planning for next year is already well advanced and we’ll be announcing our international pathway squads very soon.”

BD chief executive Jason Brautigam said the organisation was “overwhelmed” by the quality of applications for the roles.

“It really highlights what a wealth of experience and knowledge we have in the sport,” he said. “We’re very fortunate that so many want to give back and play a vital part in our international development, helping us to build a bright future for our teams on the world stage.

“We’re working with the other candidates to ensure their expertise is still harnessed for future roles within British Dressage. With the leadership and vision of international director Judy Harvey, the collective teams behind our international effort are stronger than ever – so we are looking forward to working with our new recruits alongside the established names to make 2022 a huge success.”

