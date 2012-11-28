What’s in today’s Horse & Hound?

FEATURES

  • The H&H interview: What Mark Todd did next
  • Feeding hounds: What do hounds eat and how much food do they need?
  • Travel: Australian cattle muster ‘A willing horse and a job to do’ in Australia’s north-west

REPORTS

  • Racing: Haydock and Ascot
  • Racing comment: Robert Thornton
  • Hunt swap: Monmouthshire and Duke of Beaufort’s
  • Hunting: Albany & West Lodge Bassets
  • Point-to-pointing: News, views and results
  • Showjumping: GCT final and more
  • Showjumping comment: Graham Fletcher
  • Dressage: Bury Farm and regional reports
  • Sport horse: A multi-discipline round-up
  • Brits abroad: Showjumping from Europe

NEWS

  • British Eventing orders performance review of the sport
  • Virus halts hunting in parts of the south-west
  • Disappointing attendance at the first HorseWorldLive
  • Rug thefts rise as temperature drops
  • Reduced stud duties for Totilas

REGULARS

  • Letters: Have your say
  • First & Last: Dingbat
  • Vet clinic: How horses see colour
  • Thruster of the week: Fiona Davidson
  • Subscription offer: Sign up today for huge savings
  • The Moment: Ferdi Eilberg

CLASSIFIED

  • Horses for sale: New on the market this week

NEXT WEEK

  • 2012 SPECIAL ISSUE
  • Thrills and spills
  • The wins — and the wet
  • Riders who had a rollercoaster year
  • The best quotes, tweets, memories and lots more
  • HUNTING
  • Contrasting days out from Cumberland and Essex
  • DRESSAGE
  • From your region PLUS Carl Hester’s latest comment
  • PLUS:Last-minute Christmas gifts, national foal show, the moment Tina Cook remembers best, the latest on cloning and more
  • On sale Thursday 6 December


ORDER YOUR COPY