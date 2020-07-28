Doors open to the new Horse & Hound Virtual Shopping Village

Are you missing browsing all those wonderful tradestands that normally pop-up in shopping villages at country shows, major events and other special equestrian occasions around the country throughout the summer months?

If so then we at Horse & Hound are here to help, with the launch of H&H’s Virtual Shopping Village.

While none of us are able to enjoy a leisurely walk up and down the walkways in person at the moment, we are supporting both big brands and those wonderful quirky small businesses that provide so much enjoyment to shoppers at major shows by bringing buyers and sellers together online instead.

As we know your horses always come first, the H&H Virtual Shopping Village includes aisles dedicated to saddlery and tack, horsecare, equine clothing, feed and supplements, plus stable and yard equipment. If you fancy treating yourself there is, of course, an area full of clothing for equestrians, and our canine companions haven’t been left out either. Finally if you’re looking for a gift for a special person, then we also have a section dedicated to those slightly quirky items that you know will make the perfect present.

H&H Editor-in-Chief Sarah Jenkins said: “While happily shows are coming back, and we are able to get out competing again, one key part of that experience – the shopping – is still missing on account of government guidelines restricting numbers and ensuring social distancing. We are pleased to be able to go some way to filling that void by bringing you Horse & Hound’s virtual shopping village.

“Nothing can quite replace the enjoyment of going onto tradestands, trying on your dream boots or picking up the rug you’ve wanted since the show last year, but here we are bringing you the brands you love, in one place, in a format that allows you to browse what you need for yourself and your horse.

“We will be adding more and more much loved brands to the village, so the aisles are set to grow. So in slippers not country boots, you can go shopping for new country boots… Enjoy.”

If you’d like to find out more about how your business could benefit from a listing in the H&H Virtual Shopping Village, please contact Horse & Hound’s Lauren Brown on 07815 320658 for more details.