Vets to trial ‘traffic light’ scheme to combat equine obesity *H&H Plus*

The aim of a new and different pilot programme aimed at tackling equine obesity is to help save as many horses’ lives as possible.

The British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA) is launching a six-month pilot of its new scheme, which was developed using knowledge gained from the behavioural insights team (BIT), a government think tank specialising in behavioural economics and psychology.

 

