Urgent appeal after horse goes missing during endurance ride

An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a horse who went missing during an endurance ride in Hampshire yesterday (16 June).

Organisers of the Endurance GB Three Rivers Ride are asking for help in finding the mare, who parted company with her rider during the 34km event near Martin Down Nature Reserve at about 11am.

The horse is a 10-year-old 14hh black mare, with a white star and a snip marking on her muzzle. When she went missing, she was wearing a purple webbing bridle without a noseband, leather reins, a black webbing breastplate with running martingale attachment and a black saddle with a white saddlecloth. The picture above shows her soon after the start of yesterday’s ride.

A spokesman for ride organisers said police and vets have been made aware and the area has already been searched extensively, while a drone pilot has volunteered his services.

“The horse went missing at 11am on Sunday after parting company with her rider who was unhurt but is naturally very distressed and has asked not to be named,” she said.

“We would like to thank everyone who joined the search yesterday and are asking that anyone who sees the horse, please contact the search co-ordinators on the numbers below or the police urgently so that she can be reunited with her owner.”

Continues below…

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Horse missing after endurance fall found 24 hours later: supporters praised for their help ‘I would just like to say a huge thank you to every single person who responded to this, in whatever Car hire firm calls for £1,000 fines for horse poo on roads The car hire firm says clearing up horse mess on roads means extra costs to authorities Take advantage of our sale on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions today

The horse was last seen south of Martin Down near BH21 5RZ (Blagdon Farm) around Blagdon Plantation.

Anyone who spots the mare should call Simon Richardson on 07971 007315 or Frances Brayford on 07710 798427, or police on 111.

It is the second time this year a horse has gone missing during an endurance ride in the UK. Basil De Mulo was found on 7 April, more than 24 hours after he parted company with his rider during the King’s Forest Spring Ride.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.